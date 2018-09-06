Arts | Giselle to make its debut in town

Italy’s La Scala Ballet is set to present one of its iconic classical pieces, Giselle, from tomorrow until Sunday for the first time at the Macao Cultural Center (CCM).

This revival of Coralli-Perrot’s choreography will take the audience back to the romantic roots of Milanese ballet during the 1800s.

The performance in the region is part of the company’s China tour, where they are set to stage performances in Shanghai, Tianjin and Xi’an.

At the theaters of Shanghai, Tianjin and Xi’an, Don Quixote by Rudolf Nureyev will open the performances.

Frédéric Olivieri, director of Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company yesterday told the press that this production, which will make its debut in the city, is one of the company’s highlights that is only presented during particular seasons.

“It’s a classical romantic ballet that is […] very special for all the companies in the world. The quality of these [kinds of ballets] is like Swan Lake [where] companies can show the excellence and quality with these acts,” said the company director.

“When the curtains open, it’s a beautiful scene to see. Its [designs are] old-fashioned. It’s really fantastic,” he added.

According to him, only two theaters are still presenting Giselle. Olivieri remarked that it is important for the public to understand the ways of beauty and the artistic way of each interpreter, which can show the quality of the theater.

According to Olivieri, Chinese classic and contemporary ballet have been growing. He stressed that the number of ballet dancers from the country win international competitions.

“Inviting a big classical company proves their interest [in ballet] and to see what is, really, a big ballet company production. I think dance in China is growing and I can see them winning many international competitions. They really have a beautiful way and formation [of] dance,” he said.

Meanwhile, CCM organized a workshop to share some of La Scala Ballet’s basic techniques, which will be hosted in two sessions over the weekend.

Giselle will be staged in four shows accompanied live by the Macao Orchestra.

The piece, which is in two acts, is a romantic ballet that moves between a sunny world and a dark kingdom inhabited by spirits.

Giselle, wich is also the name of the main character of the performance, tells the story of a young peasant girl who dies of grief when she discovers her sweetheart is betrothed to another.

