Arts | Macau City Fringe Festival kicks off Saturday

The 17th Macau City Fringe Festival, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will be held from January 12 to 21 with the theme of “Treasure Hunting.”

According to a statement from the IC, the festival will “take the public on a stroll around town to uncover the treasures that have likely been forgotten.”

An opening ceremony for the festival will be held on January 12 (Friday) at the Old Court Building, with three performances to take to stage, namely “Niyaro: Yearning for Homeland”, “Jin-Tang” and “Always in My Heart”.

The production “Jin-Tang”, by Taiwanese creator Ma Wei Yuan, makes use of body language and instant synthetic images to reveal a period of his family’s history and to let the audience take a peek into the most intimate anatomy of an individual’s life experience.

Meanwhile, the play “Niyaro: Yearning for Homeland”, which will be conveyed through chanting, dancing and ritual ceremonies at Hac Sa Beach, makes use of the environmental space and other interactive means to explore the identity buried deep within each person.

In the play “Always in My Heart”, the protagonist puts pieces of her life in her cakes and shares the different flavors of life with the public, according to the IC.

Extended activities this year include the sharing sessions of “Art Festivals in Cities 2.0” to be held on January 18 and “Arts Administrators in Mainland China: Stay Deficient or Go Resourceful?” on January 21.

Tickets for the festival are available from the Macau Ticketing Network.

