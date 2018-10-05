Arts | Traditional Chinese artwork exhibition opens today

An exhibition featuring a variety of traditional Chinese artworks is slated to open today at 6.30 p.m. at the Nam Van Old Court Building.

The “Paths Crisscrossed into Imagery”-themed exhibition showcases 176 recent works by three generations of members of the Macao Artists Society, who jointly organized the exhibition together with the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

The works on display reflect a variety of styles, from traditional landscapes, flowers and birds to abstract works and comics, using different mediums such as watercolor, oils, sketching, Chinese painting, calligraphy and lacquer among others, and offers the public a chance to appreciate excellent local artwork.

The Macao Artists Society was created several decades ago, with the ethos of “insisting on tradition while encouraging creativity, and [are] committed to training new talents and [strives] to promote the development of Macau’s art circles,“ according to a statement issued by the IC.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. It will be open until November 14 and admission is free.

