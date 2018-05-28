Ask the Vet | 10 types of injuries that cause dog limping

A dog limping does not necessarily mean he is getting up in years. It could be caused by a host of medical problems, ranging from trauma to subtle chronic conditions. A slight limp can even be a symptom of life threatening conditions, like malignant tumors. Here is a list of some of the likely causes of dog limping:

Soft Tissue Injury

This is the most common cause of limping for dogs. They include sprains, muscle pulls, and similar minor traumas. They are not serious, and can be successfully treated with a few days rest, and a mild analgesic.

Arthritis

If your dog has increasing difficulty with getting up after lying or sitting for some time, or trouble with climbing stairs or getting into and out of its bed, check with your vet about canine arthritis. If you have a large dog, hip dysplasia might be present.

Footpad or Paw Injuries

Look for cuts on the footpad. Also look for splinters or other foreign objects (thorns, sharp stones) imbedded in the footpad, or between the toes. Check for broken claws. Be alert for swelling or other possible signs of infection in this entire area. Extreme weather conditions can also cause painful cracks in the tissue of the footpad.

Closed Fracture

These injuries are bone fractures where the skin is not broken. They may not be immediately evident because the leg may not look misshapen or twisted.

Compound Fractures

This is a very serious type of bone fracture where the broken bone punctures the skin. This exposure often causes dangerous infections of the bone.

Epiphyseal and Greenstick Fractures

Epiphyseal fractures usually occur at the end of the long bones (femur, humerus) in puppies and young dogs. These areas are called growth plates, and because they are not matured, the bone there will soften and fracture.

A greenstick fracture is a crack in the bone. The bone is otherwise intact.

Growing Pains

A more scientific medical term for this complaint is Panosteitis. It is, of course, found in puppies and young dogs and usually does not need treatment.

Ligament Injuries

Ligaments are the bands of muscle tissue that knit bones together at the joints. When they’re injured, stability of the joint is compromised or destroyed, and your dog’s limping will get progressively worse over time.

Tumors

Limping is a symptom associated with tumors in or on the bones, or in the brain or central nervous system. If you see suspicious symptoms accompanying your dog’s limping, such as dizziness or disorientation, or if you find any odd lumps or masses, get your dog to the vet as soon as possible. Tumors are often life threatening, and time is of the essence.

Kneecap Dislocation

Your dog’s knee can adopt a sudden and dangerous side-to-side motion for various reasons, (trauma, infection) and the knee will slip out of alignment. The knee can also pop back into alignment just as quickly. Be watchful for recurring problems with this if you have a small dog.

Hope this info helps

Till next week

Dr Ruan Bester

Ask the Vet:

Royal Veterinary Centre

Tel: +853 28501099, +853 28523678

Emergency: +853 62662268

Email: royalveterinary@gmail.com

Share this: Tweet





