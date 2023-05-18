Association head calls for further efforts against Inner Harbour floods

Although the government has implemented projects that managed to contain flooding in Inner Harbour, more should be done to completely eradicate the problem.

Flooding is still a phenomenon in the Inner Harbour district as storm surges caused by typhoons and heavy rains still occur every year. Countless residents and merchants in the district still regularly live in fear, Siu Chong Meng, president of District Development Promotion Association, told local media Macao Daily News.

He recalled that in 2021, his association invited several professionals and academics who were concerned with the Inner Harbour to a forum in Macau. Their conclusion was that building higher dams on the sea not far away from the shore would be a better solution to the storm surges caused by typhoons.

To implement the conclusion, it was suggested that land be reclaimed from the sea 15 to 20 meters off the shore to make a green leisure area. The dock should be retained and rejuvenated for value-adding purposes.

Multi-level embankments with water storage underneath should be built on the periphery of the leisure area. The ground level would be reserved for road traffic and the underground level for railway traffic. Any constructions built atop the area would be for leisure purposes.

The coast of the leisure area could be used as new docks for ships and ferries. It could also be refined as marine tourism facilities.

He considers this a key plan to improve flood management in the Inner Harbour.

He considers criticism about the elevated leisure area’s potential risks to scenes and views at the Inner Harbour invalid. He does not appreciate the scene at the Inner Harbour and finds the air in the district revolting.

He describes the Inner Harbour scene as “worthless in terms of appreciation” and seldom sees people enjoying the views there.