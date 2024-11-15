Association urges gov’t to regulate alarming rise in takeout platform charges

The Macao Catering Industry Association is calling on the government to regulate takeout platform charges.

Aeson Lei, president of the Macao Catering Industry Association, pointed out that fees charged by takeout platforms have skyrocketed from 18% in 2016 to between 30% and 50% today, placing immense strain on local businesses.

“From 18% at the beginning, the charge now ranges from 30% to 50%. This alarming figure has made it very difficult for restaurants in the district to operate,” said Lei, speaking on the sidelines of the 9th iFood Award ceremony yesterday.

Lei shared that local firms are frustrated over the lack of effective government intervention.

“We have consistently raised this issue with the officials of the current government, and they have been proactive in engaging with the platforms. However, despite initial improvements in the first one or two months of communication, the situation inevitably returns to what it was before,” he said.

Lei lamented that the absence of a dedicated e-commerce law in Macau leaves food delivery platforms unregulated, and urged the new government to prioritize legislation addressing these issues.

In light of next year’s fiscal budget, which promises ongoing measures to benefit the public, the association president was optimistic about potential impacts on the industry.

He expressed hope that government policies would “strengthen the foundation of the catering sector, cultivate talent, and effectively address the challenges posed by takeout platforms.”

Lei said that this arguably would create more opportunities for local restaurants and encourage new investments.

The 9th iFood Award saw the participation of nearly 3,000 restaurants, garnering over 80,000 votes across various categories.

A total of 133 awards were presented, celebrating the resilience and creativity of Macau’s culinary scene despite ongoing challenges. Staff reporter