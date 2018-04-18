Association wants to blacklist smoking gamblers

The New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association is proposing that the government blacklist gamblers who illegally smoke in casinos – a similar system to that imposed upon trains in the mainland.

Yesterday, the local group presented their suggestions, calling on the government to impose stronger regulations for gamblers who practice illegal smoking in casinos.

Cloee Chao, president of the association, said that those who smoke in non-smoking areas are not intimidated by the maximum penalty of MOP200,000.

“We can learn from mainland China to enhance tobacco control law, [such as] listing some customers who violated the regulation into blacklist,” Chao said.

“The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau can list [violators] in a blacklist. […] Their illegal smoking affects people’s health. They think they are the boss because they have money, they completely disrespect the law enforcement officers,” Chao added. LV

Share this: Tweet





