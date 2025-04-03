Associations call on gov’t to address growing stray dog problem

Several associations are urging the government to take immediate action as the increasing stray dog population in Coloane poses risks to public safety and environmental hygiene.

The call came after an elderly woman was bitten by a stray dog on R. Marginal da Concórdia on Tuesday.

She sustained a laceration on her left thigh and was transported to the hospital.

Ng Chi Long, vice chairman of the Hac Sa Village Mutual Aid Association, visited the site of the attack and expressed concern over the growing number of stray dogs in the area, as cited in a Macao Daily report.

He noted that the location, which is surrounded by sand and mud factories, is relatively remote, making it unclear why the dogs were present there.

Ng stressed that the presence of stray dogs in the community cannot be ignored and urged authorities to implement effective measures to control their population.

Residents have reported that stray dogs, once primarily found in areas such as Estr. de Cheoc Va and Estr. de Hac Sa, have spread to Seac Pai Van in recent years.

According to the association, the surge in the stray dog population is believed to be linked to people feeding them, which has also led to hygiene issues and rodent infestations.

Authorities have been urging residents not to feed stray animals while also relocating stray dogs to government kennels and promoting adoption.

However, as the problem persists, some have suggested increasing patrols to remove leftover food from feeding sites and launching public awareness campaigns to highlight the risks of feeding stray dogs.

Yesterday, the Municipal Affairs Bureau said it has removed nearly 17,000 portions of leftover animal feed, totaling over five tons, from public areas between 2024 and early 2025.

Mong Há Municipal Park alone accounted for 1.7 tons. The waste, mixed with rotting meat and kitchen scraps, has been causing foul odors.

With stray animal feeding widespread, officials conduct daily cleanups but struggle with hidden feeding spots, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, the Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group said that stray animals may attack people due to past experiences of harm, leading to conditioned defensive behavior, or they may follow humans out of hunger, mistakenly expecting food.

Chairman Chan Yin Cheng hopes the government will conduct a census of the region’s stray animal population, publicly release the data, and implement scientific management strategies.

She also suggests establishing shelters for stray animals or installing electronic feeders in mountainous areas to encourage them to return to their natural habitat for food, aiming to balance human safety and animal welfare.

Following the attack, Pui Ching Middle School (Coloane Campus) issued a notice advising parents and students to stay cautious.

The school stated that it will continue working with relevant departments to ensure the safety of students and staff.