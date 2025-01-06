Authorities expect new policy for Zhuhai tourists to add 20,000 daily visitors

Authorities expect the new policy to bring an additional 20,000 people per day traveling to Macau from Zhuhai and Hengqin.

More than 3,200 residents of Zhuhai and Hengqin crossed into Macau on the first day of a new visa policy that allows them to enter the city for stays of up to seven days, marking a significant increase in border traffic.

Figures provided by the Public Security Police (PSP) showed that approximately 2,500 of the new visa holders were from Zhuhai, while roughly 700 were from the neighboring Hengqin area. The visa is valid for one year and does not require the typical two-month wait before returning to Macau.

Residents reported in an interview with TDM that the new visa is “very convenient.” One resident noted, “We can come whenever we want without a thought, unlike before, when we could visit, but each time we had to wait two months in between.”

Cheung Kin Chung, general manager of Macau CTS Hotel Management International Co. Ltd. and chairman of China Travel and Tourism Agency (Macau), mentioned in an interview with TDM that they have noticed many cross-border trips to Macau are for activities such as shopping and consumerism.

The Public Security Police and tourism industry representatives stated they are making preparations to accommodate the expected surge of new visa holders entering Macau. In addition to the usual tourist traffic, the city is now bracing for a significant rise in travel from those taking advantage of the simplified border crossing. Victoria Chan