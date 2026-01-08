Authorities warn against contaminated Nestlé formula

Health and food safety authorities have urged parents to stop using 21 batches of Nestlé NAN and Wyeth Nutrition infant formula after suspected contamination with Bacillus cereus, which can cause nausea and vomiting.

The Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said affected products have been recalled, sales halted, and market inspections are underway, while other formula brands remain available.

Jessica Ng, the association chairwoman of ISAF, stated that the affected batches are supplied by most pharmacies in Macau. Pharmacies have received recall notifications from the manufacturer, but the exact quantities are not yet known.

So far, no reports of infants experiencing discomfort after consumption have been received. She added that other unaffected batches and different brands are available on the market, and supply is ample, so the impact of this incident is expected to be limited.

Nestlé has already ceased sales, removed the affected products from shelves, and initiated a recall. Verification shows that some of the implicated products were imported into Macau. Some parents have expressed concern and are remaining vigilant, while market inspections have been conducted and major importers contacted.

ISAF and IAM will continue to monitor the situation to prevent the circulation of affected products.

According to the BBC, Nestlé promised refunds for customers and said the problem was caused by an ingredient provided by one of its suppliers.

Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...