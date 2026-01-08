Union Hospital completes first Mako-assisted knee replacement

The Macau Union Hospital has introduced the “Mako Robot,” a surgical system that uses 3D CT scans and a robotic arm to assist surgeons in performing personalized hip and knee replacement surgeries. It was used to perform Macau’s first Mako robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery on an elderly female patient suffering from severe knee flexion and varus deformity. The surgery employed the world’s first Mako orthopedic robotic system capable of implementing “one machine, three surgical techniques.” The patient recovered well after surgery and was able to walk with the assistance of a walker the day after the operation.

