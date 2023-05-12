SSM issues suggestions amid rise in Covid cases

After assessing an increase in Covid-19 infections, the Health Bureau (SSM) issued infographics to educate people about receiving medical support in case they contract Covid-19.

A total of 70 residents tested positive for Covid-19 on May 10. There was also a rise in emergency visits to the public hospital from 600 to 1,000. Alvis Lo, director of the Health Bureau (SSM) said that the medical and health system in Macau can meet the needs of residents and deal with the virus, adding that that bureau has recently mobilized front-

line medical personnel to meet the increased demand for medical consultations.

When there are approximately 1,000 medical consultations per day at the peak of influenza, the average waiting time is about one hour, which is “an ideal level,” said Lo.

The bureau disclosed days ago that three senior officials in the government recently contracted SARS-CoV-2 for the first time.

Predicting more infections, the SSM encourages patients with breathing difficulties, chronic chest pain or tightness, mental unconsciousness, narcolepsy, or other similar and severe symptoms to immediately seek help from a hospital.

Presently, the epidemic situation in Macau is similar to that on the mainland. Omicron XBB sub-variants – including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9, etc. – are the main new coronavirus strains detected in Macau, the SSM stated.

With the gradual decline of immunity from either natural infection or vaccination, as well as the emergence of new sub-variant strains and an increase in physical interactions, the risks associated with outbreaks have increased, the SSM concluded. AL