Beijing eases visa-free transit rules to boost openness, int’l exchanges

China announced yesterday significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, aiming to further boost international openness and people-to-people exchanges.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers has been extended from the previous 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

The move, effective immediately, also includes a substantial expansion of designated ports and travel regions, enhancing flexibility for international visitors.

Under the updated policy, eligible citizens from 54 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Britain, the United States, and Canada, can enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region.

These travelers can now enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provinces, regions, and municipalities — up from 39 ports in 19 provincial-level regions — and stay within the designated areas for up to 240 hours.

“Compared with the previous 72- and 144-hour visa-free transit policies, a notable feature of the policy adjustment is the introduction of cross-regional travel, allowing foreign visitors to move freely across the designated areas of 24 specified provincial-level regions,” said Liu Jia, deputy director-general of the Department of Foreigner Management under the NIA.

Liu added that the updated policy allows foreign travelers to better plan their itineraries and arrange flexible travel routes, enabling multi-destination tourism and business activities across various regions.

The expanded policy incorporates such areas alongside major economic zones like the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Officials said this adjustment is expected to meet the diverse needs of foreign tourists and business travelers alike.

Complementing other visa policies, such as regional visa exemptions, unilateral visa waivers, and mutual visa agreements, the new measures aim to promote tourism, facilitate business exchanges and enhance China’s openness, according to officials.

China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2% year on year. Of these, 17.45 million visitors entered the country visa-free, marking a massive 123.3% increase from the previous year. Notably, the number of visa-free transit travelers surged by 132.9% year on year. MDT/Xinhua