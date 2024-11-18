Beijing enhances travel between SARs with ‘certificate free’ clearance

China has implemented a new “certificate free” clearance system to streamline travel for residents between the mainland and Macau and Hong Kong.

The National Immigration Administration announced recently that this initiative will be available at Shenzhen Bay Port and Gongbei Port.

Starting Wednesday, residents from the mainland aged 14 and older who possess a valid travel document for Hong Kong or Macau and a multiple-entry endorsement can pass through these ports without presenting additional paperwork. Instead, travelers will undergo fingerprint and facial recognition checks for clearance.

This new measure also applies to Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 14 and above with valid mainland travel permits, including non-Chinese residents. The administration emphasized that these changes aim to further facilitate travel, although they do not apply to mainland residents who hold permits for public affairs. LV