Beijing mourns Zheng Xiaosong with praise

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau issued a statement mourning the death of Zheng Xiaosong, the head of Beijing’s liaison office in Macau. Zheng Xiaosong died after a fall in his home in what central authorities implied was suicide.

“Comrade Zheng Xiaosong has worked in various fields, such as diplomacy and finance, and in such places as Fujian Province, Hong Kong and Macau. He had a strong sense of professionalism and responsibility, he was devoted to his duties, dared to take responsibility, adhered to principles, he was clean and honest, and had done a lot of productive work in different positions,” the statement reads.

“In office since September 2017, he earnestly implemented the One Country, Two Systems policy and the Macau Basic Law, while actively planning the long-term development of Macau. Despite having battled illness, he made positive contributions to the cause of One Country, Two Systems,” the statement reads.

“His unfortunate death is deeply regretted by and saddens us,” the Liaison Office said. Related departments in Beijing, in addition to the Macau SAR government and other parties, also expressed their “deep condolences over his death and expressed cordial condolences to his relatives.”

According to the statement, Zheng Xiaosong’s body will be cremated in the near future in mainland China and the ashes will be placed in the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing.

