Benfica clinches Elite League

Benfica Macau clinched the Elite League championship title Saturday by defeating Ching Fu with a score of 3-0. At Macau Stadium, Mustapha Jibrin scored twice in the match, with the first goal in the ninth minute and another in the 78th minute. In a statement the group posted on their social media platform, Benfica Macau wrote: “From the endless hours of training to the way [we’ve] had each other’s backs. The focus, the sacrifice, the belief in one another – it’s all paid off in a big way.” For the team, the win is a testament to the hard work that has been put in by all its players, coaches, and backroom staff at the club.

