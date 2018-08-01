Biggest Macau health center opens, expected to serve 100,000

A new health care center was inaugurated yesterday at the Public Housing Building, Cheng I, in Ilha Verde district. The new unit, the eighth of its kind in the region, is the “biggest health care center in Macau and it is oriented to provide health services to the Northern district together with Areia Preta and Fai Chi Kei Health Care Center [located just two blocks away],” the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said in his inaugural speech.

Regarding the project, Tam noted that the interconnection between the three health care units is essential for the “densely populated area,” and he commented that he expects the new unit which entered into operation yesterday could “fulfill the needs of 90,000 to 100,000 residents.”

In Tam’s words, the entry into operation of this new health care center “represents development and improvement of the primary level of health care services of Macau.” He noted that the efforts of the government to equip such facilities, old and new, with modern technologies and equipment allowed the previous seven existing units to be awarded with the Accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards between 2014 and 2017.

This led Tam to say, “Macau is at the world’s forefront in terms of universal coverage of health,” adding, “this adds tranquility to the residents as there are no reasons for concern.”

The Secretary also highlighted that besides being able to provide primary level health care services to elderly people, children and mothers, the Center inaugurated yesterday can also provide a service for pediatrics assessment and rehabilitation as well as for the treatment of dementia in elderly people and general community rehabilitation.

Speaking about other upcoming projects promoted by the Health Bureau (SSM), Tam noted that the Elderly Home and Convalescent Hospital of Ka-Ho, expected to open soon, will provide “ease of the access to these services by the residents.” There are also projects for two new health care centers to be included on the Zone A of the new landfills on the land plots A8 and C9, discussions for which have already commenced at the Urban Planning Committee (CPU) at a meeting held two weeks ago.

Such projects were targeted at the meeting held on July 18, with many committee members calling for a “clear[er] picture” of the projects and of the integration of the future developments into the new urban area.

Alexis tam: ‘It’s important for Macau to have a crematorium’

ON THE sidelines of the inauguration, Alexis Tam said it is important for Macau to have crematorium. “We need it!” Tam said, citing reasons of public health. The Secretary refrained from offering too many comments on the topic, as he mentioned that the matter that is under the authority of other secretariats, namely, the Transport and Public Works in regards to land resources, and of the Administration and Justice, which has jurisdiction and authority over the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, and handles the procedures related to cemeteries.

