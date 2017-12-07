Briefs | 30pct of local labor force have degrees

The Talents Development Committee revealed that one-third of Macau’s current local labor force has a tertiary education degree. According to Macau’s first five-year plan, by 2020, the ratio is expected to grow to 40 percent. Recently, the committee has conducted thorough research on Macau’s human resources demands. One of the research efforts focused on the finance and construction industries. The committee also established a plan to attract Macau’s talented human resources living abroad to return to the city. Many education subsidy programs have also been launched, including a UN internship program, and a master’s subsidy program at the University of Coimbra.

New wholesale market begins operations

On Monday, Macau’s new wholesale market begun operating with double the number of stalls (222 in total) compared to the previous wholesale market, according to a statement released by the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau. All business operators from the old market (127 stalls) have already moved to the new one. The market provides 274 and 223 public parking spaces for cars and motorbikes, respectively. Vegetables and fruits are available for purchase from the ground floor up to the second floor. The third floor is reserved for sales of frozen poultry. Later, new stalls will be arranged on the fourth up to the sixth floors of the market.

Hoi Va Pou appointed IAS deputy director

Hoi Va Pou has been appointed deputy director of the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS), according to an announcement released by the office of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture yesterday. He will commence his term on January 1, 2018. Hoi joined the civil service in 1994 and has been head of the IAS’ Department of Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling and Drug Dependence since 2016. He has held leadership positions for 18 of his 23 years working for the Macau government.

CPCS suggests exemptions to minimum wage regime

Wang Sai Man, a representative of the Employers’ Organizations of the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs (CPCS), suggested that small companies, domestic helpers, and people whose jobs lack fixed hours be exempted from the minimum wage regime. Along with representatives from the Federation of the Trade Union and the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL), the CPCS representative said the work of domestic helpers falls into a special category and that the minimum wage should not apply. DSAL acting director Ng Wai Han said that the minimum wage will not become a standard for increasing salaries.

CE to visit Guangzhou for annual conference

Chief Executive Chui Sai On will lead a government delegation to visit Guangzhou on December 11 for the 2017 Guangdong-Macau Co-operation Joint Conference. During the meeting, Chui and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Ma Xingrui, will review past achievements and discuss issues of mutual interest. According to a statement issued by the government, topics for discussion will include enhancing efforts for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area; outlining major annual tasks for the Framework Agreement on Co-operation between Guangdong and Macau; advancing facility connectivity and integration to build an international technology and innovation center; boosting industry modernization; and strengthening participation in the development of the mainland’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The two governments are expected to sign several agreements during the conference.

