Briefs | CityU career shows 1,800 job vacancies

Yesterday, City University of Macau organized an employment development fair, where more than 100 institutions were present offering over 1,800 job vacancies. Seventy percent of the companies are local Macau firms. One company from Shenzhen said that the overall quality of Macau’s students is relatively high, but most of them choose to work with local businesses, making it difficult for non-local companies to recruit Macau students, according to a report by TDM. A local student majoring in human resources said that he would choose a Macau company and he expects the starting salary at his first job to be MOP20,000, according to the same report.

HKZMB airport center ready in March

The Airport Service Center at the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is expected to start operating soon after its completion in March. The Macau International Airport service center on the HKZMB is located at the Macau Artificial Island Passenger Clearance Building. The center will have a ticket purchasing counter, check-in services, as well as a connection between the HKZMB Macau Port and Macau International Airport. The facility is currently in the process of being renovated. The center’s Express Link is said to provide passengers with diversified and convenient travel services to enhance the competitiveness and resources available at the airport in the Bay Area.

Zhuhai-Macau industrial zone derailed

The Zhuhai-Macau cross-boundary industrial zone could be changed into a Portuguese-speaking countries industrial zone following a new proposal, according to a report by TDM. The proposal was made by Zhang Mingxing, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Zhang submitted the proposal in Beijing, having said that the Zhuhai-Macau industrial zone has already been derailed from its original desired function. Zhang suggested that using the zone for trade with Portuguese-speaking countries could help non-state-owned companies as well as small and medium import and export companies.

MGM China announces pay rise

Gaming concessionaire MGM China Holdings Ltd has announced a salary increase for all non-management employees. The rise, which represents an increase between 3.8 to 7.1 percent, will be effective from March 18. That will translate to MOP600 per month extra for all employees earning up to MOP16,000, while those earning above that amount will be entitled to a standard increase of 2.5 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Grant Bowie told the press that the company “continues to invest in nurturing our team, to develop their skills and in providing opportunities for them to build a successful career and contribute to the growth of our Macau community.”

2,000 expected at Sports Day for disabled

The Sports Bureau is expecting 2,000 attendees at this year’s Macao Sports Day for the Disabled, the bureau said during a press conference yesterday. The sports day will be held at the Olympic Center Stadium on April 14. Eight recreational and sports activities, including rowing and badminton, will be available for participants on site. In its 17th iteration this year, the budget of the sports day is MOP300,000.

