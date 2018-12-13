Briefs | Coro Perosi holds annual concert

Coro Perosi held its annual concert on Sunday, with the theme “Celebration of Life.” The organization performed Gabriel Fauré songs, in addition to a series of Christmas songs. The concert, which finished with the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” was sponsored by the Macau Foundation, Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Macao Government Tourism Office and the Henry Fok Foundation.

Increase of water prices still under assessment

The Marine and Water Bureau is still assessing the increment of water prices, the bureau’s director Susana Wong revealed this week. The bureau has not yet made a final decision, but the rate increase will be similar to previous increases, meaning that the increase in domestic water usage fares will be the smallest. According to Wong, the bureau will continue to look for one or two spots in the Macau Peninsula on which to build a water storage unit on high land, so as to extend the water supply. However, the search has been made difficult by cultural heritage sites and view protections on the Macau side.

90 days leave for civil servants with stillborns

The amendment of the civil servants’ regulation has proposed 90 days leave for civil servants who give birth to a stillborn, according to the Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL). Currently, civil servants are only given 30 days leave. Leave for civil servants who have experienced a miscarriage has also increased from 30 to 60 days. Some committee members have proposed increasing maternity leave to 98 days. However, the amendment still only offers 90 days of paid leave.

Local man caught peeping inside female hotel bathroom

A 36-year-old local man was caught by a woman while peeping inside a female bathroom in a hotel located in the central district. The man works in the mall of the same hotel. A member of the cleaning staff also witnessed the man escaping from the bathroom after he was spotted by the female victim. The case was reported on Sunday, with the man being arrested on the following day by the Public Security Police Force (PSP). He was charged with invasion of privacy, and has been transferred to the prosecution authority.

Avenue revamp works to cost MOP1.3 million

Road works at the Av. do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida will start from next Monday, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) announced on Tuesday. The project will last an estimated 70 days and will cost about MOP1.34 million. The bitumen road surface had become damaged and rugged, and partial maintenance could not sustain the regular usage of the road. The IACM will change the road’s bitumen surface to a concrete one, of which the life span will be between 30 and 40 years.

Share this: Tweet





