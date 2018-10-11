Briefs | Free visa to Myanmar for MSAR passport holders

Holders of the Macau SAR passport can now enter the Republic of the Union of Myanmar without a visa. This new measure is an enhancement of the visa-on-arrival privilege granted previously by the Republic of Union of Myanmar, and has been put into use on a trial basis for one year starting from October 1. According to the Identification Services Bureau, local passport holders can enter the Republic of the Union of Myanmar for the purpose of tourism through Yangon International Airport, Mandalay International Airport, Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Yangon International Seaport, Myanmar-Thailand Land Border Checkpoints and Myanmar-India Land Border Checkpoints for a maximum stay of 30 days.

ILCM to hold Melbourne Cup brunch on November 6

The International Ladies Club of Macau (ILCM) will hold its annual event to celebrate the running of the Melbourne Cup race at Splash Four Seasons Cotai. Known as “the race that stops the nation,” the event organized by ILCM “is both social and civic, as it raises much needed funds for the many charities that look to the ILCM for support,” a statement issued by the non-profit social organization reads. Tickets for the Nov. 6 event are MOP595 per person, or a table of 10 for MOP5500. Corporate sponsorships and raffle prizes are still being accepted, the organizers stated.

