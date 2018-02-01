Briefs | Gov’t to provide 100 additional special taxis

The government’s plan to increase the number of special taxis this year was announced through a reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s written inquiry. According to a report by TDM, a public tender will be opened for the right to operate the 100 additional special taxis. The government will also consider setting a certain quota of wheelchair-accessible taxis for the disabled. In November 2017, more than 50 percent of Macau’s buses were wheelchair-accessible buses and 60 percent of all buses had low platforms.

Eight food samples did not pass examination in 2017

Eight food samples did not pass the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) Food Safety Center inspections in 2017. In a statement released by IACM earlier this week, it was said that in 2017, the center collected a total of 3,078 food samples (50 from online shops). In the fourth quarter of 2017, the service collected 562 food samples, one of which did not pass the center’s examination. The food samples were taken from restaurants, supermarkets, malls, online shops and takeaway food shops. The food samples include drinks and snacks.

Share this: Tweet





