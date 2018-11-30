Briefs | Imports surge in October

Macau’s total merchandise import rose by 37.8 percent year-on-year to MOP8.53 billion in October, according to the Statistics and Census Service. Imports of mobile phones, beauty cosmetics and skin-care products, and watches soared by 179.4 percent, 77.6 percent and 54.7 percent respectively. Total merchandise export for October amounted to MOP1.06 billion, up 31.2 percent year-on-year. The merchandise trade deficit in October amounted to MOP7.46 billion. From January to October 2018, the total value of merchandise export increased by 8 percent year-on-year to MOP10.13 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP8.84 billion) grew by 11.8 percent, but that of domestic exports (MOP1.29 billion) declined by 12.1 percent. The total value of merchandise imports went up by 23.1 percent year-on-year to MOP74.31 billion. The merchandise trade deficit widened to MOP64.19 billion for the first 10 months of 2018.

CE to sign document detailing Belt and Road participation

Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will visit Beijing on December 5 to sign a document with the National Development and Reform Commission. According to a statement issued by the government, the document aims “at advancing Macau’s full participation in, and contribution to the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.” The document will set out ways to give full play to Macau’s participation in, and support for, development of the “Belt and Road” initiative under the principle of “serving the country’s needs while delivering Macau’s strengths.” Officials accompanying Chui to Beijing include the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan.

Car crashes in Taipa, one injured

A car accident in Taipa injured one person on Wednesday night. One car crashed into two others that were parked before turning over to its side. TDM reported that the driver of one of the cars that was parked was injured and sent to Kiang Wu hospital for medical treatment.

Macau-Taipa tunnel design costs MOP99m

The government has decided to outsource the design of the fifth Macau-Taipa connection, proposed to consist of an underwater tunnel between the Macau Peninsula and Taipa. The tunnel will be located next to the old Macau-Taipa Bridge. The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has outsourced the contract to CCCC Highway Consultants Co., Ltd with a price of MOP99.27 million. The company will be responsible for the preliminary design, project investigation and thematic consultancy studies within 800 days.

Gov’t takes back illegally occupied land

The government has recovered a piece of land located in Hac Sa Village, according to a statement released by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT). The land occupies a total of 70,740 square meters. In the beginning of this year, the DSSOPT found out that the piece of land had been illegally occupied as it was hosting an illegal engineer project. the DSSOPT issued a suspension of works to the party that was carrying out the project. However, the offending party did not obey the DSSOPT’s order and continued the project.

Groups gather to celebrate BoBo bear

Seven groups will gather at the Flora Garden to commemorate black bear BoBo. The New Macau Association (NMA) is organizing the gathering. The groups will also collect signatures for a petition to the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), opposing the embalming of BoBo conducted by the bureau; the government hired so-called experts from Shenzhen to carry out the embalming. Lawmaker Sulu Sou had many questions, including: whether there is only one expert or a big team coming from Shenzhen, what IACM’s role will be during the embalming process, who will be responsible for any problems that may occur, and how the government will handle other organs belonging to the bear.

