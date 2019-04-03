Briefs | IPM to offer master’s in Portuguese translation

Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) is offering a master’s program in Portuguese translation in the coming academic year, said IPM President Marcus Im following a language summit yesterday. The Institute is aiming to open the program in the hope of training talented individuals proficient in both Chinese and Portuguese, and is expecting a 10 percent increase in the number of master’s students. The Language Big Data Alliance Summit yesterday was about challenges faced by the language industry in the era of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

5,400 measles shots arrive in Macau

The spread of measles has slowed recently but lines of citizens are still waiting for vaccines, said Health Bureau chief Lei Chin-ion. According to Lei, a batch of 5,400 shots arrived in Macau yesterday evening. He believes it is sufficient to vaccinate the high-risk population, adding that the entire staff cohort at the two hospitals are immune. Previous tests showed that above 95 percent of citizens are immune to measles, even though the Bureau has ordered another batch of 10,000 shots with an uncertain arrival time.

Macau Customs to trial sign language interpretation

The Macau Customs commenced a trial provision of sign language interpretation services through live video yesterday to enhance communications with the hearing and speaking impaired communities. Collaborating with the Macau Deaf Association, the service was first launched at the Customs Headquarters. When the need arises and with the consent of the help-seekers, interpretation can be conducted through live video by duty staff at the Deaf Association so that Customs staff can better understand help-seekers’ needs. The service is available from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

