Briefs | Janet McNab featured in Macau Inc

Janet McNab, winner of the General Manager of the Year, Greater China, was the headline story in this month’s edition of Macau Inc, published late last week. McNab oversees two resorts on the Cotai Strip, the Sheraton Grand Macao and the St. Regis Macao. In her interview, McNab shares her thoughts on the development of the local hotelier industry, and the role of women. This is an important issue for the award-winning hospitality executive, who says that women are able to introduce a fresh perspective to decision-making processes. Any organization may benefit from a balanced leadership team of both genders, argues McNab.

MGM Cotai to open next Tuesday

MGM Cotai will open to the public on February 13 (Tuesday), the same day that a grand opening ceremony is due to be held at the operator’s second Macau property. Jim Murren, CEO of parent company MGM Resorts International, is reportedly traveling to the MSAR for the opening. The opening will allow the casino operator to tap into the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, one of the most lucrative weeks in Macau’s gaming calendar. The property’s opening has been delayed on five occasions, most recently just last month on account of difficulties obtaining certain licenses. The property has been awarded a total of 125 new-to-market tables, with 100 of them available for immediate deployment.

GGCT receives no assistance request

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has received one request for information and no request for assistance regarding the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Hualien, Taiwan. GGCT announced in a statement that it is paying close attention and is maintaining close contact with the Macau Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan for further developments. As of yesterday, the office in Taiwan has not received any requests for information or assistance. From the information gathered through the local travel industry, there is currently no indication that any Macau resident has been affected. At least four people are missing or injured- including tourists – after the earthquake struck just off the east coast of Taiwan late Tuesday.

HK announces early holiday for kindergartens

The Hong Kong government announced an early Chinese New Year holiday for kindergartens and primary schools yesterday, according to a statement released by the Hong Kong government. To prevent the spread of influenza in schools, the Education Bureau (EDB), with the advice of the Centre for Health Protection announced that all kindergartens and primary schools and special schools (excluding other schools) started their holidays yesterday. In Macau,, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture said the MSAR does not need to advance schools’ CNY holidays.

Fernandes expects over 85pct CNY hotel occupancy rate

The director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Helena de Senna Fernandes, expects the average rate of hotel room occupancy to exceed 85 percent during the Chinese New Year (CNY). According to Fernandes, the third and fourth days of CNY were the two days when the hotel room occupancy rate reached its peak during the last CNY holidays. The MGTO director expects a higher rate to be recorded this year on these two same days. While attending the opening ceremony of an economy hotel, Fernandes said that these kinds of hotels can supplement Macau’s low-star hotel offerings.

100 special taxis to be electric vehicles

The announcement of the public tender for the licenses of 100 taxis was published in the government’s Official Gazette yesterday. From yesterday until March 8, interested parties can submit their bids to the Transport Bureau (DSAT). The minimum opening price is MOP200,000. In order to respond to environmental protection needs, the bidding requires the vehicles to be four-seat electric vehicles. According to DSAT, there are 119 electric vehicle charging stations across Macau’s public parking lots. On Tuesday, the first electric taxis in Macau went on the roads.

Appeal of defendants in Ho Chio Meng case dismissed

The appeal of two defendants who were involved in the case of the city’s former top prosecutor general, Ho Chio Meng, was dismissed by the Court of Second Instance (TSI), according to a statement released by the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal. The two defendants, Wong Kuok Wai and Mak Im Tai, had both appealed the convictions of having formed criminal groups, conducted frauds, and laundered money. However, the TSI dismissed their appeal against the original sentence.

