Briefs | Lawmaker urges government to protect biodiversity

Lawmaker Lei Chan U is calling on the local government to study the biodiversity of Macau’s animals and plants. In his interpellation to the government, Lei asked whether the SAR government would conduct a comprehensive biodiversity survey and provide necessary data support for the formulation of Macau’s ecological protection policies. Lei pointed out that new species have been discovered in Macau in recent years, which suggests that Macau still has an environment in which wildlife can survive. Lei said that if Macau wants to become a world tourism and leisure center, Macau must attach importance to ecological protection and build a city in which people and nature live in harmony. Lei wants the government to reveal protective measures for endemic species and to suppress invasive foreign species.

Man tries to bribe police officers upon arrest

A mainland man tried to bribe two police officers with 1,000 Macau patacas to let him go when his illegal immigration status was discovered, it has been reported. On December 14, two police officers from the Macau Public Security Police Force (PSP) found the man near R. do Pai Kok. Upon questioning, the man failed to show identification, and then offered 1,000 patacas to the two police officers in exchange “for another chance”. The two officers refused. The illegal immigrant then tried to escape but was prevented from doing so by the officers. Over the course of his attempt, the officers sustained injuries to their arms and hands. The man ultimately confessed it had cost him 8,000 yuan to be smuggled to Macau for gambling purposes.

Lawmaker wants more sports fields

Lawmaker Chan Hong wants Macau’s urban renewal to create more spaces for sports fields. In her interpellation to the local government, Chan blamed the lack of sports fields for being the biggest barrier to the development of the city’s sports. With a growing number of residents in Macau participating in sports activities, Chan wants the local government to reveal its short-, mid-, and long-term plans for exploring more sports spaces. In addition, Chan also thinks that the city’s sports fields are not distributed equally, particularly in old areas, where residents are faced with the need to go to other districts should they wish to use sports facilities.