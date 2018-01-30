Briefs | Man trapped in mid-air while bungee jumping

A Russian male around 30 years of age was trapped mid-air while bungee jumping off the Macau Tower yesterday. He was suspended 55 meters above the ground for approximately one hour and suffered temporary paralysis in one foot. The man was eventually rescued by the Fire Services and has been hospitalized. The accident is believed to have been caused by a system failure.

CNY lights will be turned on Friday

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) announced last week that the decorative lights for Chinese New Year (CNY) will be turned on this Friday. In total, 76 decorative light installations will be spread across the districts of Macau: 54 in the Macau Peninsula, 14 in Taipa and eight in Coloane. This year, the budget for the CNY lighting is about MOP5.1 million. A ceremony to mark the unveiling of a new CNY sculpture will take place on February 27. The sculpture will depict a three-meter tall dog and will be painted in yellow. During the CNY, the Panda Pavilion will be free to the public.

