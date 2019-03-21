Briefs | Melinda Chan responds to next gaming concession

The President of Macau Fishermen’s Wharf, Melinda Chan Mei Yi, has said that if her group meets the conditions imposed by the next government’s public tender for the gaming concession, it will participate in the bidding, according to a report by TDM. However, Chan noted that it is up to the government’s policy whether to allow Macau enterprises to participate in the public tender for the concession. Chan hopes the government can introduce the policy as soon as possible to help the gaming industry’s employees and enhance their confidence.

3,050 money exchangers repatriated in 2018

In 2018, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) repatriated 3,050 people who were involved in money exchange gangs, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security’s responses to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s questions. The majority of those repatriated were mainland residents. There was also one Hong Kong resident and one Vietnamese. The office further revealed that the Judiciary Police (PJ) has initiated a joint investigation with the mainland police authority to investigate the background of money exchange gangs and whether they involve group operations. The office noted that the illegal exchange of foreign currency is a violation of the financial management ordinance.

UM inaugurates new lab with CAS

An inauguration ceremony for the University of Macau (UM) and the Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)’ Joint Research Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences was held at UM. The university is currently discussing a detailed operation with CAS in respect to brain and cognitive sciences. UM’s rector said that the school would exert all effort in working with CAS, and to integrate into the Greater Bay Area. The lab is believed to be a step up in both schools’ research in brain and cognitive sciences.

