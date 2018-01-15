Briefs | New Uniform for DSEC enumerators

Enumerators of the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) have started wearing new uniforms, as of January 8. The new uniform, designed to be worn all year round, has a dark blue collared vest with a DSEC logo printed on the left chest, with the Chinese and Portuguese names for DSEC printed on the back. DSEC states that the new uniform will help the public to easily identify DSEC’s enumerators and allow them to view the work of the DSEC team. In addition to the uniform, all enumerators on duty are required to carry a valid identification badge and a backpack or satchel bearing the DSEC logo. In a statement issued yesterday, DSEC called on the public to support data collection for statistical analyses to facilitate the provision of timely and accurate official statistics to the community.

PRD produces over 200 yachts annually

The latest data from the Guangdong Yacht Industry Association shows that the annual production of yachts in the Pearl River Delta exceeded 200 units, according to a report by Wen Wei Po. Annual sales were over RMB1 billion. Zhuhai’s Pingsha yacht industrial zone has already become the biggest and most productive industrial yacht zone in China. In 2017, the number of Chinese yacht related companies reached nearly 1,000; this figure represents a large leap as there were approximately 100 in 2009. According to Wu Tian, president of the association, China’s yacht industry is upholding a yearly increase of 30 percent.

Tam says Tse’s illness is not affecting IC

The Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, wished the new president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Cecilia Tse, “a speedy recovery” in an official statement. In the same statement, Tam acknowledged that Tse’s absence from work for the last two weeks has been due to a medical condition, noting that she has already received treatment and is now recovering. Tam said that the IC has not been affected and that its activities are proceeding as usual. These include the 17th Fringe Festival that kicked off last Friday, as well as preparations for an upcoming public consultation concerning the preservation and management of Macau’s historical center.

Exhibition features paintings made of tissue paper

Local artist Denis Murrell is holding an exhibition titled “Twenty Hours – An Exhibition of Abstract Painting by Denis Murrell and his Students” at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) Café. IFT said in a statement that the exhibition features 22 abstract paintings made of absorbent tissue paper by the artist and his students, showcasing the unique and creative techniques taught during the course. The exhibition will run until March 2.

Share this: Tweet





