Briefs | Nine compete for management contract of five car parks

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) received a total of nine bids to provide management services in five car parks. The five car parks are in the DSAT building, Edifício Fai Fu, Edifício Lido, the Taipa Ferry Terminal and Edifício do Lago. The successful bidder will provide management services starting from May for a six-year period. The car parks in Edifício Lido were damaged during Typhoon Hato.

Customs clarifies controversy surrounding online post

Macao Customs have clarified through a statement that it is not selling seized USB flash drives. Two Facebook accounts called Electronic Storm and Electronic Products claimed via posts that several USB flash drives, which had been previously seized by the Macao Customs, were being sold cheaply. “After negotiations between the Macau government and the Customs, the products are now for sale at a low price. […] Up to a 90 percent discount,” the post reads. Macao Customs clarified that “no such thing” exists and they continued by saying that “since the post resorted to news pictures from the Macao Customs to issue fake information, the occurrence has already been forwarded to the related department for follow-up.”

Sign language suggested for government’s public consultations

The Macau Deaf Association (MDA) has suggested that the government should equip public consultations and other information events with sign language interpreters and text translations for the convenience of the hearing impaired, which may include senior citizens. Yesterday, MDA president Lau Sut Man noted that many senior citizens have compromised hearing, and that they and the deaf community’s rights to receive information should be protected. She also considers that the government’s audio inquiry hotlines do not allow people with hearing problems to obtain information appropriately, and has suggested that the government should provide information services through mobile applications.

