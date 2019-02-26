Briefs | Over 70 arrested for usury

More than 70 people were arrested for their involvement in a usury group, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday. Sixteen of the total are Macau residents, five of whom are the masterminds behind the group. According to the PJ, there are casino rooms suspected of assisting with covering for this group. Three of the arrested were working in casino rooms when they were detained. The PJ took action on Saturday, with 210 police officers dispatched to inspect a total of 23 locations. The police authority believes that this group has lent more than MOP108 million since 2016. It also believes that the group’s operations turned a profit of at least MOP32 million.

Team Liquid takes top spot in esports event

Esports squad ‘Team Liquid’ took the top prize at the MDL Macau 2019 professional gaming tournament, beating ‘Evil Geniuses’ in a strong 3-1 series. The Netherlands-based Team Liquid took home USD135,000 from the $300,000 prize pool, while the San Francisco-based runner-up will receive $60,000. The tournament was held over five days at Galaxy Entertainment Group’s Broadway facilities. Eight teams competed in the event, including five Chinese teams, all of which placed in the bottom five.

Lam Mau community calls for footbridge

A community nearby Av. Marginal do Lam Mau is calling for a footbridge in the area, according to a report by Macao Daily News. The president of Ou Mun Sa Lei Tau Fong Chon Wu Choï Wui (Patane Community Mutual Help Association), Lok Nam Tak, said that the Lam Mau area is now occupied by several large-scale residential units, which has resulted in an increase in human traffic in the vicinity. Lok suggests that the government build a foot bridge connecting some of the buildings in the area.

