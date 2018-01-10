Briefs | Person dies of hypothermia

A person has died of hypothermia as temperatures dropped to 8°C yesterday. Thirty five people used the government’s winter shelter in the Ilha Verde district. TheMeteorological and Geophysical Bureau, predicts that the weather will remain very cold, although temperatures will rise slightly during the week. The shelter provides food, beverages and accommodation.

Association launches fundraising campaign

A crowdfunding campaign launched by the New Macau Association has gathered HKD17,900 so far, according to a TDM report. The pro-democratic association hopes to raise HKD300,000 during the campaign, which aims to help cover part of the costs of the association. In a statement, New Macau stresses that over the past 26 years it has insisted on financial independence, relying on contributions from elected lawmakers and donations.

