Briefs | Quota of 40 taxis assigned to HKZMB

A total of 101 applications have been received by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) regarding taxi operations on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, according to results released by the DSAT. Four applications were submitted by Macau’s cross-border transport companies and another four by self-driving car rental companies. Each application was granted a three-vehicle operation license (24 in total). Licensed travel agencies submitted 92 applications. A computerized lottery determined that 16 taxi operation licenses would be granted to these agencies. One application from a self-driving car rental company was deemed not eligible. In total, 40 vehicle operation licenses have been allocated.

191 kilos of undeclared meat seized from Sep 23 until Oct 2

Two local residents have been found smuggling meat from Zhuhai to Macau. The Macao Customs Service spotted a man on September 23 and another on October 1. Both are local residents who wrapped chicken meat around their legs, attempting to bring it to Macau. One man smuggled 22.9 kilograms of meat, while the other brought 19 kilograms. On September 25, customs seized a further 24 kilograms of undeclared pork meat from a vehicle at the Border Gate. From September 23 until October 2, customs seized 107.3 kilograms of undeclared pork meat and 84 kilograms of poultry meat.

