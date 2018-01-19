Briefs | Red Market to undergo refurbishment in Sep

The refurbishment of Red Market will be carried out in September, José Tavares, President of the Civic and Municipal Affairs bureau (IACM), announced yesterday. The refurbishment process will target vendors and stalls both inside and outside the building. Air conditioners, elevators, and accessible facilities will be added inside the market’s premises. The refurbishment work is scheduled to last for one year. Vendors currently inside the Red Market will temporarily move to the municipal market of Patane, and vendors from the municipal market of Patane will move to the new municipal market of Patane in the first quarter of 2018. The IACM president said that there will be no problems regarding the provisional relocation of the vendors, and that they will move to the municipal market of Patane before September to avoid posing an impact over vendors’ operations and the public’s shopping.

Guangdong CPPCC nominated 35 Macau delegates

The Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has selected 35 Macau delegates, according to a statement released through Guangdong CPPCC’s official website. The meeting took place in Guangzhou on Wednesday, where 101 Hong Kong residents were also selected. In total, 789 new members form the 11th Guangdong CPPCC, including 303 China Communist Party members, a figure that accounts for 38.4 percent of the total number of members. Around 338 members remained the same, representing almost 43 percent of the total number of members and 451 new members were added this year.

UN human rights consultation ongoing

The SAR government is carrying out a consultation regarding a report on Macau’s fulfillment of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. According to an article by Macao Daily News, this is the second report Macau will deliver to the United Nation’s Human Rights Council. The report will explain which regulations and measures the city has adopted while implementing the covenant. The consultation period will last until February 12, with the report covering the progress that Macau has made from 2011 to June of 2017.

