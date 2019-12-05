Briefs | Regulation needed for new medical technology, says Lei

The Director of the Health Bureau (SSM) Lei Chin Ion has suggested that Macau must amend or establish laws to regulate the emergence of medical technologies. Earlier this week, during a life science moral committee meeting, Lei remarked that Macau currently does not have a specific law regulating emerging medical technologies. Existing laws are lacking in their scope and so amendments or new bills are needed. In the past, medical accidents in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau related to the illegal supply of medical services were reported, Lei stated. Lei claims that the SSM will enhance the current vaccination supervision system by enhancing inspections in order to eliminate situations where private clinics store vaccines illegally, for example.

University of Porto to accept joint exam results

The University of Porto has signed a cooperation agreement with the Macau Higher Education Bureau to recognize the results of Macau’s four-school joint exam. According to the agreement, the Portuguese university will accommodate Macau residents who have the intention of studying bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the school. In order to be enrolled at the University of Porto, the university will also work with the Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR) to provide a Portuguese preparation course. Macau students must study a semester of the applied Portuguese language course provided by IPOR. In their second semester, students are required to study Portuguese at the University of Porto. All students must attend Macau’s four-school joint exams and must pass this exam.

Lusa opens photo exhibition documenting handover

Lusa News Agency opened a photography exhibition yesterday dedicated to commemorating the transfer of sovereignty over Macau from Portugal to the People’s Republic of China. The exhibition, titled “Macau 20 years,” was inaugurated during a special opening event held last night at the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong. It consists of 20 photographic records depicting the transfer almost 20 years ago. “This exhibition portrays, through the work of our photojournalists, some of the most striking aspects of official ceremonies, but also some of the other public festivities that marked the event, as well as portraits from everyday life,” said Nicolau Santos, President of Lusa’s Board of Directors. The exhibition will be held at Lusa News Agency headquarters in Lisbon until December 12.