Briefs | Restaurant blast injures four

A blast at a restaurant has injured four, three of whom sustained severe injuries. The restaurant is located in the Inner Habor area, at the R. do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques. The accident occurred yesterday, around 6 a.m. The victims are three men and one woman. According to the Fire Services Bureau, the blast is believed to have been caused by the restaurant’s liquid petroleum gas (LPG) bottles. Firefighters discovered four bottles of LPG in the wreckage. The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) said that the restaurant had changed cooking equipment without the government’s approval. Earlier, in July, a blast took place at a restaurant located in the Hac Sa Wan district, resulting in one dead and six injured.

Rosário: LRT project could be stopped

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário admitted that the Light Rail Transit (LRT) could be stopped at a future occasion. During a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly where several representatives from the government replied to spoken enquiries from lawmakers, Rosário said that he could not anticipate the total cost of the project, but said that the Taipa line is budgeted in MOP11 billion. “Now we are doing the work stage by stage. After the Taipa Line, we will build the Seac Pai Van Line and than the East Line. In each stage we can stop the or suspend project”, the Secretary said. “We can do one line more or one line less,” he stated. Faced with criticism from lawmakers, who questioned the utility of the LRT, Rosário said that it will serve “both for tourists and residents.”

53-year-old seventh car crash victim this year

A 53-year-old local resident has died from a car accident, which took place on the Amizade Bridge on Monday. The late man was riding his motorbike when he crashed into a truck moving in front of him, causing his death. This is the seventh death resulting from a car accident recorded this year.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) is calling for witnesses to come forward to provide information to the PSP regarding the accident. According to PSP statistics, a total of 10,300 traffic accidents have been recorded in the first nine months of this year.

More early development treatments available

The region’s sponsored early development treatment organizations are providing 204 vacancies for special services for children with early development problems. According to the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS), these 204 vacancies include 56 places for occupational treatment and 148 for speech therapy treatment. In total, the IAS is sponsoring four early development treatment centers. The bureau believes that the resources are sufficient for supplying services to children below three years old. In addition, the IAS revealed that 37 out of a total of 83 projects that make up the city’s ten-year recovery health service plan have been completed.

‘Fishballs Macau’ gets silver in Water Polo tournament

Local team “Fishballs Macau” has concluded its participation in Hong Kong’s International Beach Water Polo Tournament with a silver medal granted for the Varga Cup, one of the trophies in dispute. The tournament gathered teams from Macau, Hong Kong, mainland China, Philippines and Japan at Repulse Bay Beach in Hong Kong. It ran under different conditions from previous years due to safety concerns raised by the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut. During the final match of the competition, the Hong Kong team, Beach Uncles, took the victory against Macau’s “Clube Internacional de Pólo-Aquático de Macau.”

