Briefs | SAFP says universal suffrage not impossible

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) has remarked that Macau’s Basic Law does not rule out universal suffrage for the Chief Executive election. In reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s interpellation regarding Macau’s political reform and the Chief Executive election, the SAFP cited previous talks of Qiao Xiaoyang, a former chairman of the National People’s Congress Law Committee. “The relevant regulation of the Basic Law regarding the ‘Chief Executive is constituted through election of consult’ does not rule out Macau choosing a Chief Executive via universal suffrage in the future,” the SAFP wrote. “However, it must be stressed that, according to the Basic Law […], if there is any change to the way of constitution of the Chief Executive, then it must be reported to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for approval.”

Macau parade float awarded in Beijing

The Macau parade float at Beijing’s 70th anniversary ceremony of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China has been given the Hua Mei Award by the mainland department responsible for protecting the ceremony’s service and for instructing the people’s parade. The reward was given to Macau’s parade float for its presentation of the combination of the new and the old through the setting of the Ruins of St. Paul and the campus of the University of Macau. The bridge decoration presented Macau’s bridge function between Chinese and western culture, while the wave decoration showed that Macau is rich in festivals throughout the year.

Public consultation on urban renewal launches

The government is inviting the public to share its views regarding a proposed legal framework for urban renewal advanced by the Government. During the 60-day public consultation period, which runs until December 9 inclusive, there will be three general consultation sessions open to members of the public, and a further three thematic sessions. The proposed framework and details of the public consultation process were presented last week by a joint group responsible for drafting the legal regulation related to urban renewal. The group is coordinated by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, and composed of officials from the Legal Affairs Bureau, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau, and the Housing Bureau. The consultation document is accessible from government websites and available in either Chinese or Portuguese.