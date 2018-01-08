Briefs | Slippery roads cause two traffic accidents

Two residents were rushed to hospital after a New Era bus and a private vehicle collided on Saturday at 1:32 p.m. Police authorities said the car driver lost control of his vehicle on a flyover next to Lisboa and subsequently crashed into New Era’s 28BX route in the opposite lane. Another accident occurred next to the reservoir when a truck crashed into road railings. According to reports, one passenger managed to leave the vehicle on his own, while the driver and another passenger were trapped inside the truck and were rescued later on. The drivers involved in both incidents passed breathalyzer tests.

Suspect of attempted rape in preventive custody

An individual suspected of attempting to rape an underage student has been presented to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP), where a judge decided on preventive custody after the first judicial hearing. “Considering the serious matter of the case, the Investigation Judge of the Criminal Court [has] accepted the suggestion of the Prosecutor in charge of the Investigation [and] decided for the application of the mentioned coercive measure,” a statement from the MP says. The statement added that the case will return to the Public Prosecutor to continue the investigation procedures.

