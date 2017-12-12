Briefs | Sonia Chan joins ‘Korea-Macau Friendship Night’

Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, yesterday participated in the “Korea-Macau Friendship Night,” where she represented the Macau government. Noting that “Macau and Korea have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship,” Chan alluded in her speech to the fact that South Korea is a popular tourist destination for Macau residents. “Many Macau citizens are interested in Korean culture, traditions and products. Reciprocally, the number of Korean visitors to Macau has more than tripled since 2009, staying as the top non-Chinese visitors in recent years. This mutual interest forms a solid foundation for our friendship,” she noted.

Two journalists win Orient Foundation prize

Journalists Catarina Vaz and Fátima Almeida won ex-aequo the Fundação Oriente (Orient Foundation) Journalism Award. TDM’s Catarina Vaz was chosen for the story “The Air We Breathe,” broadcast by Canal Macau on April 29, 2017. Fátima Almeida won for the report “Forgotten in a corner of the city – an old patio where the youth reaches,” published by Jornal Tribuna de Macau on April 26, 2016. The accolade includes a MOP50,000 cash prize. The prizes will be presented at the Orient Foundation delegation in Macau (Casa Garden) on January 11 at 7 p.m.

Chan Hong proposes alcohol purchase ban for minors

Lawmaker Chan Hong proposed to the Macau government that they prevent underage residents from purchasing alcoholic beverages. Chan pointed out that currently, Macau does not have any regulations on the sale of alcoholic products. The lawmaker added that minors are only restricted from entering bars and karaoke venues. However, people under the age of adulthood are able to buy alcoholic products anywhere else. Chan also noted that many countries all over the world have clear regulations on a legal minimum age for the purchase of alcoholic beverages. The lawmaker questioned whether the Macau government will consider banning youth below 18 years old from purchasing these products.

Free vaccine extended to all Macau residents

From yesterday, the Health Bureau is providing free flu vaccines to all Macau residents, instead of only a few, as was previously the case. Lam Chong, director of the SSM’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that more than 80,000 people have already been vaccinated this year, 8,000 more than at the same time last year.

