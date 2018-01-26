Briefs | Taxi driver accused of driving over man’s foot

A 20-year-old man lodged a case with the Public Security Police Force (PSP) at 5 a.m. yesterday, after reportedly being injured by a taxi driver. The young man reported that, at the time of the incident, he was outside of the taxi talking with two of his friends who were inside. The young man alleges that while they were talking, the taxi driver drove over his left foot. Later, the taxi driver, who is in his sixties, told the police that he had been assaulted by the 20-year-old man. The young man denied the taxi driver’s accusation. The two were brought to the Conde de São Januário Central Hospital (CHCSJ) to have their injuries treated. The incident took place at Doca Lam Mau.

Tobacco products displayed in airport stores

The Health Bureau (SSM) has reported that two tax-free stores inside the Macau International Airport were displaying tobacco-related products to the public, in contravention of new smoking regulations introduced at the start of this year. The case was reported to the SSM after tobacco control officers visited the airport this week to conduct a surprise inspection of their practices. The two tax-free stores that were displaying tobacco products were King Power and Sky Shilla. The two stores have already been required to remove the tobacco-related products from their display areas. The case will be followed up by the related government department.

Zone A sewer pipe construction starts in Q2

The second phase of the construction of the sewer pipe at Av. da Ponte da Amizade will start in the second quarter of this year, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) announced yesterday. The first phase of construction will install a 190-meter-long section of sewer pipe that will collect sewage from the new urban area, ‘Zone A’, once construction of the area is completed. During the second phase of construction a 650-meter-long section of the sewer pipe will be installed. This section of the pipe will lead to the Macau Peninsula’s sewage treatment plant.

In total, GDI received 12 bids for the construction contract. The maximum working period allowed for the construction was 360 days.

