Briefs | Taxi overcharging surged in 2017

The number of cases concerning taxi overcharging during the year of 2017 increased 85.6 percent year-on-year as compared to 2016, according to the latest data released by the Public Security Police Force (PSP). In total, 3,180 overcharging incidents were reported, representing 57.9 percent of the total number of taxi infractions (5,491) in 2017. The total number of taxi infractions increased 32.3 percent annually. The number of cases related to taxi drivers who refused to take passengers was 1,574, 28.7 percent of the total, which increased 11.4 percent year- on-year. The number of jaywalking occurrences increased by 1.5 percent in 2017.

Vietnamese Consulate opens office in Macau

The Vietnamese Consulate General has opened a consulate office in the MSAR, officiating it with a ceremony on the weekend. According to the Vietnamese Consul General for the two special administrative regions, Tran Thanh Huan, the new office aims to better ensure the rights of Vietnamese citizens and tourists in Southern China. Additionally, it intends to boost ties between Vietnam and Macau and make it easier to access information about the Southeast Asian country, according to VietNamNet News. The news agency also cited Huan as saying that he hopes the office will receive support from Macau-based organizations such as the Vietnam Fellow Countrymen Friendship Association. There are about 20,000 Vietnamese nationals living Macau, mostly working as domestic workers or in the city’s integrated resorts.

DSI launches official WeChat account

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) launched its official WeChat account on January 8, 2018. According to the bureau, their involvement on the platform will offer greater convenience to citizens wishing to obtain up-to-date information from the DSI. There are three main sections in DSI’s official WeChat account; “DSI News”, “Application Formalities” and “About Us”. The “DSI News” section shares the latest news and activities of DSI and information regarding consular protection and MSAR travel document holders’ immigration privileges. In the “Application formalities” section, citizens can instantly check the formalities for applying for the different kinds of documents and certificates. The “About Us” section introduces DSI’s mobile Application, performance pledges and contact information.

Infant infected with Avian Influenza in Fujian

A 3-year-old child from Fujian province has been infected with the Avian Influenza (H5N6) virus, the Health Bureau (SSM) informed after receiving a notification from China’s Health Department. According to the statement, the child from the city of Sanming in Fujian province presented symptoms of fever and was treated at the outpatient department of a local hospital on December 19, 2017, as her clinical condition was considered stable. On January 5, through testing, it was confirmed that the infection was due to the H5N6 avian influenza virus. The patient’s family members and others that maintained close contact with the child presented no symptoms of the infection and when the history of the patient was reviewed, it was found that he had been in contact with birds. In the same statement, the SSM urges residents to avoid contact with birds and to pay attention to individual and food hygiene.

Prison opens breastfeeding room

In line with the government’s policy of supporting breastfeeding, the Correctional Services Bureau (DSC) has opened a breastfeeding room in the Macau Prison, a statement from the DSC informed. The room is located near the waiting area of ​​the male prison section and possesses the basic equipment necessary for breastfeeding, and diaper changing. It is also equipped with a refrigerator, chairs with high backs and armrests and an emergency alarm.

