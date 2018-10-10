Briefs | TDM re-elected to ABU’s Administrative Council

Local broadcaster TDM was re-elected as member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Administrative Council for a further term. The 55th ABU general assembly meeting was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from September 30 to October 5. Manuel Pires, chairman of the Executive Committee of TDM, was invited to host the Members’ Forum and also attended a debate panel on the topic “Thriving in the New Media Era: Broadcasting for Diverse Audiences.” TDM joined ABU in 1983 and has served as a member of Administrative Council since 2004.

HK-Macau Visual Art Biennale ongoing

The 6th Hong Kong-Macau Visual Art Biennale is now being presented at Dunhuang International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gansu until October 15, after previously being showcased at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum. This year’s theme is “Urban Touch.” According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the biennale “presents cutting-edge creations and development of the visual arts in the three regions in recent years through architecture, spatial design, public art and individual art creation.” Macau’s exhibition space is dedicated to the theme “Transcending the City.” It explores the interaction between people, the relationship between them and the city, and the memories and experiences that arise therein. Six local young artists are taking part in the exhibition. Ng Man Wai, Lai Sio Kit, Wong Ka Long, Wong Weng Io, Cheong Cheng Wa and Fok Hoi Seng presented their artworks in a variety of mediums, including paintings, prints, video recordings and light installations, displaying rich visual effects and an innovative mix of media and design. After the exhibition closes in Dunhuang, it will be presented at the Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou from October 30 to November 11.

273 drivers accused of failing to give way at pedestrian crossings

The Public Security Police released data yesterday regarding the number of prosecution cases involving failure to give way at pedestrian crossings, jaywalking and passenger overloading for the third quarter of 2018. During this period, there were 273 drivers accused of failing to give way at pedestrian crossings and 276 cases of jaywalking. A total of 133 cars were caught carrying excess passengers.

More restaurants operating, industry registers good revenue

In 2017, the number of restaurants and eating and drinking places went up by 48 year-on-year, and the number of persons engaged in the food and beverage industry increased by 181 to 32,594. Receipts and expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP11.17 billion and MOP10.98 billion, up by 5.5 percent and 5 percent respectively year-on-year. According to a survey released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), restaurants and eating and drinking places registered increases across all items of expenditure. Expenditure spent on the purchase of goods (MOP4.10 billion), the compensation of employees (MOP3.85 billion) and operating expenses (MOP3.04 billion) rose by 7.4 percent, 2.5 percent and 5.1 percent respectively year-on-year. With respect to operating expenses, rent of establishments went up by 11.1 percent to MOP 1.35 billion, accounting for 44.4 percent of the total expenses. Electricity charges grew by 4.1 percent to MOP377 million.

Youth forum on Greater Bay Area to be held

A forum on the role of youth in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area will kick off on Saturday. The three-day event, with the theme “new opportunities for the development of young people through the construction of the Greater Bay Area,” will include thematic forums and five parallel sessions. Meanwhile, an initiative is to be agreed to by 30 young representatives on the role of youth in the construction of the Greater Bay Area. More than 1,000 representatives are expected to attend the forum.

Au expresses confusion regarding PJ’s accusation

Lawmaker Au Kam San has confusion regarding the defamation accusation made by the Judiciary Police (PJ). “I don’t understand. As a lawmaker and as a person who has the power to supervise the government, [I] brought out some doubts. How come these [doubts] become defamatory and false accusations?” Au wrote in his letter to PJ and the Chief Executive. “Regardless of the outcome [of the criminal proceedings], there will be a chilling effect associated with suppressing freedom of speech.”

Contractor loses Taipa ferry terminal appeal

The former contractor for the Taipa Ferry Terminal facility maintenance project lost their lawsuit against the government regarding the termination of contract. Previously on Dec. 30, 2016, the government outsourced the contract to the Focus-Gestão, Operação e Manutenção de Instalações, S.A.. The contract was signed on June 15, 2017. However, the tender was eventually terminated after another company, Companhia de CCCC Terceiro Macau, Limitada, filed a judicial appeal regarding the outsourcing and after the CE canceled the contract with Focus-Gestão, Operação e Manutenção de Instalações, S.A., having in turn awarded the contract to Companhia de CCCC Terceiro Macau, Limitada.

Ticket scalper loses HKD120,000 to partner

A mainland ticket scalper has been cheated out of HKD120,000 by his Hong Kong accomplice. Last October, the two were working together to scalp tickets. The victim gave HKD121,000 to the suspect so he could buy 48 tickets for a concert scheduled in April of this year. However, the suspect, 24 has disappeared since then. The victim reported this to both the Hong Kong and Macau police authorities. On Sunday, the suspect was arrested. He admitted to reselling all the tickets in order to pay off his debts.

402 taxi offences seen in September

A total of 402 taxi offences were recorded by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) in September (355 in August), according to a statement released by PSP yesterday. Among them, 230 offences (57 percent) were related to overcharging and refusing to carry passengers. In August, 220 such offences were recorded. There were 87 cases (22 percent) of taxi drivers refusing to accept passengers and 85 cases involving other violations. In the third quarter, there was a total of 276 jaywalking cases.

City to host its 1st international regatta

The 2019 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta & Macau Cup International Regatta will be held from January 10 to 13, 2019. A press conference was held yesterday at the Sports Bureau headquarters to announce the details of the event, which will be the first international regatta hosted by Macau. According to the Sports Bureau, which organizes the event with Across Four Oceans Sailing Event Management, the regatta will represent “a new era for Macau’s international sailing competitions.” With a 76.7 kilometer coastline, “Macau is endowed with the extraordinary geographical advantages in hosting international sailing events,” states the Sports Bureau.

