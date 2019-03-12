Briefs | Three injured in fight over child

Two women and one little girl have been injured as a result of their involvement in a physical fight, according to a message released by the Public Security Police Force. The incident was reported to have taken place in a stairwell on the fifth floor of a residential building located at the Av. do Alm. Lacerda. All three people became involved in a quarrel and fight because one woman was unhappy with the child making noise while on the stairs. One of the women is the mother of the 5-year-old girl. They sustained light injuries to their faces and heads.

Galaxy: no comment on gaming concession

The Deputy Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Francis Lui Yiu Tung, has stated that Galaxy will respond to the gaming concession issue at a later date, after the Macau SAR government announces its intentions regarding the renewal of gaming concession, according to a report by TDM. Lui’s short response came during his visit to Beijing amid the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. According to the report, Lui remarked that the success of Galaxy Phase 1 and Phase 2 comes from its non-gaming aspects, which will be increased in the future during Phase 3 and Phase 4.

SSM plans to increase nurse numbers by up to 15 percent

The Health Bureau (SSM) has revealed that the bureau has plans to increase the number of nurses each year by 10 to 15 percent, according to the SSM’s reply to lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng’s inquiry. Besides hiring more nurses, SSM Director Lei Chin Ion said that it will continue establishing special subsidies and organizing talks, as well as increasing the number of nursery classes and quotas of nurses in nursing institutes, therefore encouraging local youth to join the nursing profession. Lei also noted that the SAR government will continue to pay attention to salary and social welfare issues in both public and private medical organizations.

