Briefs | Two locals arrested for selling drugs

Two local residents, a man and woman, have been arrested for selling drugs, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday. The two suspects, both in their twenties, were unemployed at the time of their detention and had been selling drugs for a period of two weeks. During this time, one of them visited Hong Kong five times to pick up drugs. According to the PJ, the two local residents were hired online. Each time they sold drugs they received up to MOP80, and on each day of the two weeks in which they were selling drugs, they each received approximately MOP10,000. The PJ arrested the man in a karaoke bar located in NAPE, and found in his possession 2.1 grams of cocaine. Later, the woman was arrested in their apartment. In total, 36.3 grams of cocaine was seized from her belongings, along with some drug paraphernalia.

Three astronomical phenomena to occur simultaneously

A lunar eclipse will occur next Wednesday (January 31), along with a supermoon and a blue moon. These lunar phenomena will take place over most parts of the Pacific area, including Macau. Last time these three events occurred simultaneously was in 1866. Regarding the blue moon, according to the Nanjing observatory, each full moon is separated by 29.5 days, while the new calendar of each year has 30 to 31 days each month. Infrequently two full moons occur in one month, and this phenomenon is designated as a blue moon. The president of the Macao Astronomical Society, Lei Chi Fei, informed that the full moon is expected to start at 9:10 p.m. on January 31, and it will remain visible for approximately one hour. During this period, the best location for witnessing the event will be at Long Chao Kok or the Macao Science Museum. During this time, a dark red moon will be visible.

Share this: Tweet





