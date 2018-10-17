Briefs | UM library exhibits old documents

The exhibition “Macau: A Gateway to the Cultural Interaction between China and the West, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Rare Collections Exhibition” is being held on the fifth floor of the University of Macau’s (UM) Wu Yee Sun Library. Old documents on local studies collected from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau are on display and highlight the city’s “important role in the cultural exchange between the East and West from the 16th century to the 19th century,” UM states. The exhibits are divided into seven categories: “A Pictorial View of Macau,” “China in the Eyes of Foreigners,” “the Society of Jesus,” the “Translated Works,” “Trade and International Relations,” “Early Periodicals of Macau” and the “Life of Early Macau.” The exhibition is jointly organized by the libraries of Sun Yat-sen University, Hong Kong Baptist University, the Macau University of Science and Technology and UM, as well as the Macau Public Library, the Archives of Macau, and Macau Museum.

Four injured in bridge car crash

Five cars were involved in a collision at the Ponte de Amizade yesterday morning at 7 a.m. resulting in four minor injuries. Two men and two women sustained injuries to their heads, waists, and chests. On the same bridge, another car accident took place at 7:20 a.m. Following the abovementioned accident, further car crashes were reported. These involved tourism buses, motorbikes and taxis. The only injured victim was a motorbike rider. The injured were sent to the Kiang Wu Hospital for medical treatment.

IAM to have 180 workers in total

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will have a total of 180 workers, including management positions, according to a dispatch published in the Official Gazette. The figure represents 14 more employees than those at the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM). The bureau will comprise one chairman and two vice-chairmen. It will continue to be run by a board of directors, but will be divided into 12 departments (one more than IACM) and 36 divisions (three more than IACM). IAM will officially come into operation on January 1, 2019.

Agreement to bolster rough-diamond trade regulation

Macau signed an agreement this week with the General Administration of Customs of China regarding the implementation in Macau of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, who was in Beijing, said local application of the Certification Scheme – which seeks to regulate the international trade in rough diamonds – would advance Macau’s high-value-added commodities sector and bolster the city’s efforts to diversify its economy. The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, an international certification scheme that regulates trade in rough diamonds, came into force in 2003, when participating countries started to implement its rules to prevent the flow of conflict diamonds and protect the legitimate trade in rough diamonds.

Contact information modification service extended

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) is cooperating with the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) to extend the coverage of contact information modification services. As of yesterday, residents are able to update their address and contact information at various government departments at one time, covering the Marine and Water Bureau, the Social Security Fund and the Pension Fund. The service can be conducted at integrated self-service kiosks. Once applicants update the contact information associated with their resident identity card record and authorize the DSI to transfer relevant data, the new contact will be provided to the DSAMA for the use of updating the information related to maritime registration for ships, seaman registrations and leisure boat driver licenses.

45 telecommunication interception requests recorded

The Court of First Instance received a total of 45 communication interception requests in the first nine months of the year, according to a report by Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News (Ou Mun Yat Po). The court did not reveal, however, the number of approved requests, on the grounds of judicial confidentiality. Meanwhile, the court also stated that in 2015, 2016 and 2017, it received 104, 118 and 71 communication interception requests, respectively. According to the court, the presiding judge will handle each file and either issue an approval or a refusal. The court office does not possess any records or information concerning the details of the request, nor of the judge’s decision.

One corpse found at Kun Iam Statue

A male corpse was found at the Kun Iam Statue on Monday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, the Judiciary Police (PJ) believes that the man’s death is not related to criminal activities. The late man, surnamed Li, was a mainland resident aged around 50 years old. No note was found on him. According to the PJ-led investigation, the corpse was spotted at 7:15 a.m. on Monday. After the Fire Services Bureau’s check-up, the man’s death was confirmed. The man had sustained injuries on his body. The PJ believes that the wounds were caused by a boat’s running propellers while the corpse was floating on the water.

Share this: Tweet





