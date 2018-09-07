Briefs | UM pays homage to Ma Man Kei, Lo Pak Sam

The University of Macau (UM) named one of its residential colleges “Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College” and held an appreciation plaque unveiling ceremony for the college yesterday. The initiative was a show of gratitude for Pak Sam Memorial Limited’s 2015 donation of MOP30 million in support of UM’s residential colleges. In his speech, Lam Kam Seng, chair of the UM University Council, said that Ma Man Kei was respected by everyone and was an exemplary model, adding that he was already very supportive of the university’s development when serving as the University Council chair of UM’s predecessor, the University of East Asia, between 1984 and 1988. Ma’s wife, Lo Pak Sam, “was dedicated to charitable causes for women, children, and education, and made various contributions to education development in Macau,” Lam said.

DSEJ suggests regarding computer games as normal

The head of the Continuing Education Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), Kong Ngai, has suggested that local parents do not regard computer games as prejudicial to their child’s education. Yesterday, while attending a Forum Macau talk show, Kong explained that communication devices and internet games are necessary tools in this century, which happens to be the century of science and technology. He recommended parents to understanding, try to comprehend the games their children play, and to schedule timetables for their children to play games.

Building to host public services in NAPE

An 11-storey government building will be constructed at Avenida da Amizade, next to the Waldo Hotel. It will have a two-story underground parking lot. Construction of the building is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019. The government office will occupy an area of 1,636 square meters, providing a total area of 13,400 square meters for the offices and parking lot. The maximum construction period for the project is 730 work days. Yesterday, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) received 19 bids for the construction of the project.

Five local residents evacuated from Kansai airport

Five Macau residents have been evacuated from Kansai International Airport. According to China’s consulate-general in Osaka, a total of 117 Hong Kong passengers stranded at the airport had been evacuated by yesterday morning. As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the Macau Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) had received 72 requests for information, mainly relating to the status of flights between Macau and Japan. However, GGCT has not received any requests for assistance. Air Macau flights between the MSAR and Osaka have been suspended since Tuesday and, according to the airline’s website, they will not resume until at least September 12. According to media reports, the airport partially reopens today.

84pct support cyber security law

The Macau government has published a report on the public consultation regarding the region’s cyber security law. According to the report, 84 percent of respondents support the bill. During the 45 days of public consultation, the government received a total of 716 opinions and proposals. Seventy-two percent of the opinions were in support of “real name registration.” Only 62 percent of the public supported the one-year preservation of WebLogs records of translations between internet IP addresses and addresses of internal networks. So far, there has not been any disagreement expressed by the Internet sector.

Share this: Tweet





