Briefs | Zhang Rongshun resigns from NPC

The resignation of the Deputy Director of the Macau Liaison Office, Zhang Rongshun, from his position in the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, has been approved by the committee. Interviewed by TDM, Zhang explained that his resignation complies with the national constitutional law, which suggests that leaders in the central government department cannot simultaneously be members of the Standing Committee of the NPC. In June 2018, Zhang was appointed as vice-director of the Liaison Office in Macau.

Residents want tougher stance on dangerous driving

At the last session of the public consultation on traffic law, two local residents proposed heavier punishment for dangerous driving. One of these two residents, surnamed Lam, summed up Macau’s traffic law by saying that the “legislation is not strict, the law enforcement is loose, the punishment is light.” Lam opposes the definition of drunk driving and speeding offences as just administrative violations. Lam wants heavier punishment for dangerous driving, such as 10 years imprisonment, like in Hong Kong. The second resident, surnamed Iong, criticized Macau residents for not obeying traffic rules and jaywalking, even when there are no cars.

GBA said to worsen regional drug trafficking

Lawmaker Song Pek Kei wants the city to amend the drug law in order to prevent non-local drug traffickers. In her written inquiry to the government, Song first noted that Macau has a relatively light punishment for drug trafficking, and, as the Greater Bay Area continues to develop, and when future new borders start operations, Macau will face more difficulties and challenges in cracking down on cross-border drug trafficking. Macau’s drug law has been implemented for two years. Song considers that the law has played no effect in preventing drug traffickers from Macau’s neighboring regions to smuggle drugs into Macau.

