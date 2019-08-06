Briefs | Zhuhai: Flex closes south plant as Huawei sales slow

American tech manufacturer Flex International has shut down production at one of its Zhuhai plants serving Huawei Electronics and begun laying off workers, according to local media reports. It has also recently closed its factory in Hunan’s Changsha as Huawei cut down its smartphone production orders. Citing disputes with the Chinese tech giant, financial magazine Caixin reported on Sunday that as many as 10,000 Flex jobs could be axed between the two factories. In Zhuhai, the south plant of two factories will be shut, while the north plant will remain operational. According to some reports, Flex is said to have offered workers at south plant a choice between relocating to the north plant or resigning with a compensation package.

Shenzhen: Doctors remove toothbrush in intestines for 20 years

Doctors from a southern Chinese hospital recently removed a 14-centimeter-long toothbrush from a man’s intestines, swallowed 20 years ago. The No.3 People’s Hospital of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province said it was among the most bizarre items doctors have found in a patient’s entrails, along with nails, coins and lighters. The patient, a 51-year-old man surnamed Li, was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain in late June, and a CT scan revealed a mysterious item in his duodenum. Li then told doctors it could be a toothbrush he swallowed in a suicidal attempt 20 years ago. Feeling no discomfort after the failed suicide, he went on with his life and put aside the embarrassing experience, as he described it.

Guangzhou: National children’s dance show held in province capital

Over 5,000 children participated in a six-day national dance show held in Guangzhou, southern China’s Guangdong Province last week. Jointly held by institutions including the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Dancers Association (CDA), the show serves as a platform for Chinese children to show their dancing talents. The show featured nearly 200 dance works, according to organizers. Established in 1998, the dance show intends to promote the development of children’s dances. This year marks the tenth show of the event.