CAEAL calls on voters to update addresses by May 31

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Elections (CAEAL) asks all registered voters who have changed addresses to update their home addresses by May 31.

This measure aims to properly allocate the polling stations for the election on September 14. Address updates can be done via the Macao One Account, the Voter Registration website (www.re.gov.mo), self-service kiosks, or in person at the Electoral Affairs Counter on the ground floor of the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo.

