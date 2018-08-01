Canidrome and Anima submit domestic foster plan

The Macau (Yat Yeun) Canidrome and Anima – Society for the Protection of Animals have jointly proposed a plan of establishing a domestic foster plan.

“In order to provide immediate and proper care to the greyhounds: Domestic Foster Plan – Macao Canidrome currently has found enough houses, most of which are villas or detached houses, totaling more than 166,000 square feet,” a press release issued by the Canidrome reads. “It can provide about 100 square feet of activity spaces for each dog, and staff will be arranged for taking turns to take care of the dogs for all day. Furthermore, staff members along with Anima volunteers will take turns caring for the dogs all day.

The company also says that it would welcome daily inspections from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, all in the name of its new “open and transparent” attitude.

The company states that the proposal is “aimed at preparing a proper dwelling place that conforms to international standards of fostering greyhounds, thereby initiating a responsible adoption procedure under the supervision and management of Anima.”

Last week, the Canidrime and the animal rights association announced a plan to set up an international center for the rehoming of former racing greyhounds in an area located in Pac On, Taipa.

However, it is still pending approval by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau, who will need to decide if the land can be used for rehoming the animals.

The Chief Executive yesterday commented on the proposal from the two parties, saying, “I have spoken to Secretary [for Transport and Public Works] Raimundo do Rosario even this morning, and all I can say is that until [yesterday] he has not yet received any application regarding the land plot mentioned.”

Chui Sai On said that only when the government receives a request to change the land plot use can “further steps can be [taken].”

